One dead, another in custody following officer-involved shooting at Colorado Springs Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One man is dead and a woman in custody following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart on East Platte Avenue.

It all started when officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the store's parking lot at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Colorado Springs Police then coordinated with extra duty officers stationed at the Walmart to identify the vehicle's occupants – a man and a woman.

When the two exited the store, officers approached them. That's when the man pulled out a handgun. At least one officer fired at the man in response, who was struck and died on the scene after police attempted medical aid.

The woman was arrested without further incident. Neither individual has been identified at the time of publication.

There were no other reported injuries to anyone in the store, and no officers were injured in the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.