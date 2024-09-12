Suspect shot by officers at Walmart on Platte identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has identified the suspect who was shot by police at the Walmart on Platte on Sept. 3.

EPSO says that on Sept. 3 Colorado Springs Police Officers (CSPD) located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart on East Platte Avenue.

Officers coordinated with extra duty officers inside Walmart to identify the people who arrived at the Walmart in the stolen vehicle. Officers identified a male and a female.

EPSO says that officers approached the individuals as they were exiting the store, and the male pulled out a handgun.

As a result, at least one CSPD officer fired at least one round at the male suspect, striking the male. Officers began rendering medical aid until medical personnel arrived. The male suspect died at the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 29-year-old Tyler Ben.

EPSO says that the female was detained and was not injured. She was interviewed and released with no charges.

There were no other reported injuries to anyone else in the store. No officers were injured in this incident. Per CSPD policy, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be investigating this officer-involved shooting.