Five horses taken by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in animal neglect case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has seized five horses in an animal neglect case.

EPSO says that on Sept. 10, 2024, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Regional Communications Center received a call from the U.S. Department of Agriculture stating they had received information regarding several horses in poor health and living conditions near the 40000 block of Alta Vista Road in unincorporated El Paso County. This is south of Simla.

EPSO deputies responded to the address and found five horses on the property. EPSO says that all five horses were malnourished, and three were in extremely poor condition (1 & 2 on the Henneke Body Condition Scale). There was no food on the property; however, there was a water source.

Deputies determined that the horses needed urgent care.

On Sept. 12, 2024, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, the Colorado Brand Inspector, an equine veterinarian, and Colorado Humane returned to the property and seized and removed all five horses. The horses were transferred to a local rescue facility and treated for malnutrition and other health conditions.

A citation was issued to 49-year-old Mindy Gonzales, who currently leases the property and owns the horses. She is being charged with five Class 1 Misdemeanor Counts of Animal Cruelty.

“I am grateful to the concerned citizen who reported the poor living conditions for these horses,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. "If you own animals, as a pet, working partner, or stock, you are responsible for providing and caring for them. Let this be a firm warning: In El Paso County, we take reports of animal cruelty seriously and will thoroughly investigate any reports of abuse or neglect.

“I thank our partners at Colorado Humane and the Brand Inspection Division for assisting my deputies and ensuring the best decision is made, both in the interest of the animals in question and the owner.”