Sunshiny day Sunday!

TODAY: CRITICAL FIRE DANGER with widespread Red Flag Warnings! We'll see drier conditions and sunnier skies Sunday with temperatures rebounding to the mid 70s for Colorado Springs and 80s for Pueblo and the Plains.

TOMORROW: Fire danger continues. We stay dry for the start of the workweek with temperatures cooling back to the 60s and 70s for lower lying areas.

EXTENDED: Isolated to scattered PM showers return Tuesday. Storms become increasingly likely toward the end of the week. We'll keep you updated on severe weather warnings!