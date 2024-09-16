Downtown Colorado Springs nightclub closes its doors, claims city wanted them out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs nightclub closed its doors Monday and the owners claimed the city shut them down because "they don't want us here."

The City of Colorado Springs told KRDO13 that there have been at least two-dozen cases of violence and police activity at the Nova Nightclub on S Nevada Avenue in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The nightclub was looking to renew its temporary liquor license in September but that application was countered by city administration. The owners were asked to justify the renewal, despite a long list of questionable incidents at the club.

The city ordered the owners of the club to appear for a hearing over their temporary liquor license. The owners have now surrendered that license and said they're ready to move on.

