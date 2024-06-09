Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police on-scene at officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department announced via its X account that officials are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting which occurred just before 4 a.m. the morning of June 9, 2024.

According to police, the shooting happened near the 100 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue. The department says it will hold a media briefing around 5 a.m.

We are currently sending a crew. This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

