Colorado Springs zoning ordinance limits where rec. marijuana shops could be if passed in Nov.

A yes vote for the city proposition means a ban on recreational pot and the city charter would be amended to include the ban.

A yes vote to the citizen's initiative means recreational pot is allowed only at medical marijuana stores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Confusion, and frustration at the ballot box this November, as two dueling ballot measures, over whether to ban recreational marijuana or approve of it within the city limits of Colorado Springs, may not even matter at all.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the city council passed the new ordinance, saying that if voters choose to allow recreational marijuana sales, those shops cannot be within a 1-mile radius of schools, daycares, and treatment facilities. This means that even if voters decide to allow recreational weed, it would vastly limit the opportunities to one small corner of town.

This has been a back-and-forth issue for the last two months or so as the city council, and citizens, got their ballot initiatives in writing, to let voters decide if recreational pot is allowed in the springs.

Now, the new ordinance by the city council, according to medical shops like the Green Source on 8th Street, is unfairly targeting a reality, where voters do say pot is allowed in Colorado Springs