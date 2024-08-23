Dueling ballot initiatives could decide the fate of recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - It is increasingly likely that voters in Colorado Springs will decide two cannabis-related questions this November. They're both related to the sale of recreational cannabis in the city, and one has the potential to put away the debate for good.

Come November 5, local voters will decide if recreational marijuana sales can finally become a reality within city limits. The question made it onto the ballot Thursday after the required number of signatures were verified.

At the north end of Old Colorado City sits The Herb Shoppe. Upon entering the store it’s made very clear to customers that they exist solely for the sale of medical marijuana.

"On average, we get about 5 to 10 recreational customers that are knocking on our door every single day, asking if we're, recreational," said general manager, Joe Metzler.

Metzler says when that happens he ends up redirecting them to Pueblo or Manitou Springs.

"Hundreds of thousands of dollars is what we are turning away daily. And for every medical shop in Colorado Springs," declared Metzler.

The group behind the pro-cannabis push is called "Responsible Rec for Colorado Springs" . Their initiative will allow voters to decide whether the city should allow and regulate recreational sales, with the stipulation that only existing medical marijuana shops will have the option to make the change to recreational.

"We're hoping that this year we're going to see a change," Metzler said.

In direct contrast to Responsible Rec for Colorado Springs is an initiative championed by Lynette Crow-Iverson, the President Pro-Tem of City Council. If the council opts to put it on the November ballot, it would change the city charter and ban recreational sales in Colorado Springs once and for all.

"Colorado Springs has an opportunity to take a proactive stance in protecting its youth and vulnerable populations by enhancing this regulation," Crow-Iverson said in a previous interview regarding the topic.

Local dispensaries argue these regulations are what's putting them out of business.

"It’s not fair to Colorado Springs in general. So let's get them some help. Let's get the medicine to the right hands and let's get this thing passed so we don't have to worry about it," exclaimed Metzler.



The initiative to ban recreational sales has to pass one more city council vote on Tuesday, August 27 to show up on your ballot. If both ballot measures are passed by voters, the ban on recreational sales would win out since it would mean a change to the city charter.