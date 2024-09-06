Colorado DOC employee accused of assaulting Pueblo County deputies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- The man accused of assaulting multiple deputies at the Colorado State Fair is a Colorado Department of Corrections worker.

In the arrest details, 25-year-old Tyler Hargis is accused of assaulting not one, but three different Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies.

It was August 31, when deputies helping with security at the state fair were called to reports of a fight at the Ludacris concert. Sheriff’s deputies say two men were fighting on the ground, one of which was Hargis. They also said he was highly intoxicated. When deputies went to break it up they say Hargis punched a deputy in the face.

Deputies then quickly called for backup. Another deputy came to help put Hargis in handcuffs. That's when the Pueblo West man kicked and punched the deputies, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

The sheriff's office said once Hargis was restrained he continued to resist, so deputies tased him. They took him to the hospital for a routine medical clearance but on the way, deputies said Hargis spit at them.

Hargis told deputies he relapsed and did not remember any of that until he started to sober up in the hospital.

Hargis now faces multiple counts of assault on a peace officer. As for his position with the CDOC, they confirmed to KRDO13 that Hargis is a correctional service trade supervisor currently on paid leave.