COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a barricaded suspect in the area of 4105 Sanders Vw.

The address shows up as an apartment complex near E Fountain Blvd. and S. Academy Blvd.

CSPD says that the suspect is in custody and the shelter in place is lifted.

CSPD asked that people stay indoors, so they should lock and stay away from windows and doors.