El Paso County Sheriffs investigate homicide

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) got a request from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) at 7:02 a.m. The sheriff's office called CSPD to conduct a welfare check after getting reports of a shooting, CSPD says. After police officers were dispatched to do the welfare check they say the person of interest walked into the CSPD Falcon substation.

Sunday morning the Falcon substation at 7850 Goddard St. could be seen with yellow crime scene tape surrounding parts of the building. KRDO13 confirmed with CSPD that the person of interest drove a car to the station and walked in. They were then detained by police at the Falcon substation.

Police say the car, parked at the substation, was taped off as a part of the investigation. The details are still unclear of what happened involving a shooting but it is now being investigated as a homicide by EPSO. At least one person is dead, according to EPSO.

The EPSO is currently investigating at the Colorado Springs Police Department Falcon substation. Sheriffs say the investigation will continue for the rest of the day. Sheriffs say there are no outstanding suspects or threats to the public.