Two bills headed to Gov. Polis’ desk after special session regarding property tax

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Two bills to further lower property taxes, are on their way to the governor's desk and bring much-needed relief to Coloradans.

HB 24b-1001 and HB 24B-1003 both passed after days of deliberation in a special session in the capitol.

This was the second special session held within the last year to address skyrocketing property taxes.

After this week, lawmakers have two bills, that aim to knock down property tax rates and save homeowners money. Legislators tell KRDO13 these bills expand upon another bill that was passed in May, which knocked over 50,000 dollars off of residential property values, before they get assessed to save homeowners hundreds, and also changed property tax rates for schools into a different bracket than residences.

A press release from the governor states that Pueblo County residents will see an average property tax savings of 173 dollars for 2025 and over 196 dollars in 2026.

Other good news for southern Colorado residents is that per the state, the energy companies: Xcel and black hills will have to pass on their property tax savings to their customers, saving each household about 20 dollars per year, over the next 5 years.

Along with the additional property tax savings provided to homeowners and small businesses during this session, Xcel, Black Hills and Tri-State are required to pass property tax savings from this legislation on to their customers, saving Xcel, Black Hills, and Tri-State customers about $100 per household over the next five years on their energy bills. Office of Gov. Polis

The household savings for Denver, Adams, and Garfield counties were mentioned in that same release by the governor. However, the state did not give any figures for El Paso County.