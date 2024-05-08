Colorado County Assessors concerned over impacts of residential property tax relief bill

SOUTHERN COLORADO, USA. (KRDO) - A sweeping property tax relief bill has passed in the House, and now moves on to approval in the Senate, as time ticks away in the final day of the legislative session. County Assessors say, despite the needed relief for homeowners, they're concerned about the long term effects it will have on local governments.

KRDO13 spoke with the City of Colorado Springs, as well as the County Assessors for El Paso, Fremont and Pueblo counties, who all stated that they were still sorting through the numerous amendments that have been made to the bill since Monday, which were just approved by the House late Wednesday afternoon.

The Property Tax Bill for 2024, as it stands would knock $55,000 off residential property values, before they are assessed, and will help property owners hundreds of dollars a year.

That reduction then turns into a 10% decrease in property value for a homeowner, up to $70,000, for 2025 and beyond.

County assessors in southern Colorado, like Stacey Seifert for Fremont County, are worried about the long term impacts on city and county government services, due to those cuts.

"When you're talking about ten years over a length of time with that reduced revenue, it's going to be difficult and it's going to be difficult for those entities to provide the services that they provide." explained Seifert.

Assessors also saying, that due to school districts splitting off to have their own tax rate, of 7.15%, versus other tax districts and residential properties having a 6.7% rate, will cost their counties hundreds of thousands of dollars, and months, to update their assessment programming.

"The issue comes in in the implementation, which is going to be horrendous." added Seifert.

It's issues that Assessors feel could have easily been solved, with more input from those in their positions across the state.

"The committee... and the bill sponsor apparently just didn't ... use any of our, any of our recommendations, or any of our concerns. They listened, but nothing happened." explained Pueblo County Assessor Frank Beltran, who says that a committee comprised of over 20 members within the capitol, included just two county assessors from Denver and Weld county, to relay their concerns.

Lawmakers will have until the end of Wednesday to finalize the bill's language with approval of the amendments made. If not, they will have to call a special session.

Assessors say that the legislature has already trimmed the original bill down by 60 or so pages, but they opine that they can't make any adjustments to their programming, or know the bills true impact, until it's complete.