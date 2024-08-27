Skip to Content
Pueblo Police Department asking for help locating missing 3-year-old, could be in COS

Pueblo, CO— The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. 

PPD says that three-year-old Skylar Carroll was last seen by her grandmother on July 26. Skylar is described as 2 feet, 6 inches, and 20 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.  Skylar is believed to be in Colorado Springs with her mother Monica Paradise. 

Anyone with information on Skylar or Monica’s possible whereabouts should contact Pueblo Police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Julee Quintana at 719-553-3384.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

