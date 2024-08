COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has Chestnut St. shut down.

Chestnut is near Garden of the Gods Rd.

CSPD says that a shooting led to the traffic crash. When emergency personnel arrived, they located one dead adult with at least one gunshot wound.

The CSPD homicide unit is responding.

At this time, a suspect is not in custody.