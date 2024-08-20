Colorado State Patrol welcomes new explosives K9, Gunner

COLORADO. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is proud to introduce a new addition to its Executive Security Branch: Gunner. CSP has used canines trained in narcotic detection for many years, this working canine has been specially trained in the detection of explosives, firearms, and shell casings. Gunner is joining Scout, a veteran of the Patrol since July 2021.

Gunner is the third explosive detection dog to have worked in CSP's history.

These canines will be used primarily for explosive detection at the Colorado State Capitol complex; however, their assignment will also take them around the state to assist in security and investigations when needed.

“A detection dog’s main mission is to protect human life. Ensuring the highest levels of security for visitors and employees at and around the Capitol is of the utmost concern for our troopers and security personnel,” said Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “These working dogs are incredibly skillful and obedient, providing us with a unique resource to protect a peaceful event or environment.”

Gunner was required to pass a canine’s version of a background check that ensured he could be trained sufficiently and would be healthy enough to work for years. Together with their handlers, Gunner and Scout will help ensure safe and effective operations across the State.

Some fun facts about Gunner include that he is certified to detect explosives, guns, and shell casings. His favorite toy is a red squeaky ball and his favorite treat is cheese.