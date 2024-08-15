Witnesses of deadly shooting in East Colorado Springs Condo Complex describe how it unfolded

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Neighbors who witnessed a shooting in their condominium complex in east Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, which left one dead and three injured, are sharing what they saw as they called police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are still piecing together a suspect, although they are not actively looking for one, and explain that all parties involved with that shooting are accounted for.

Neighbors in the Sandcreek Commons Condos complex in east Colorado Springs off Airport Road, tell KRDO13 that there have been prior instances of arguments and commotion at the condo unit where the violence broke out on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Barbara Buford explains she was on the couch watching television when she heard shouting coming from across the street. She says a group of men live in the bottom unit of that address.

She says she heard one gunshot ring out, putting her on alert. She quickly dialed 9-1-1 and watched from her doorway what was happening.

"So I hopped up off the couch, came to the doorway, saw them in the doorway, yelling and screaming at each other. They went back in, and then I heard. By then I was on the phone with 9-1-1," said Buford. "While on hold with 9-1-1, I heard three more shots going off," she added.

It was in those moments she said she started to become frightened.

"I was actually kind of nervous and scared that it would come over this way, you know, that someone would run on foot and more shooting would go on," said Buford.

Buford said right before police began to arrive swiftly on the scene, she got a clear look at one of the people involved in the situation.

"I saw the one gentleman in a green neon vest come out. He was holding a gun in his left hand, and I heard him yelling at the guys by the doorway. Which way did he go? Which way did he go?" she explained.

Both Ellers Grove and Leland Point grew packed with police and crime scene tape. In total, four people were involved in the shooting. Investigators would find one injured victim by the Maverick gas station down the road from the complex, with two others injured back at the condominium. A fourth person was found dead as a result of the shooting.

"You don't ever think it's going to happen in your neighborhood. You always hear about it, and then you say, Oh my god, that's right across the driveway," said Buford.