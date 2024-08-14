1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting on southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person has died after a total of four people were shot Wednesday evening on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the first emergency call came in around 5:30 from the Sand Creek Commons Condominiums along Airport Road just west of Powers.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds at the complex.

A fourth person with a gunshot wound ran to a nearby gas station asking for help.

One of the victims died at the complex, while the others were all rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to CSPD, all parties believed to be involved in the incident are accounted for, but the update didn't specify whether any suspects had been detained or arrested.

Stay with KRDO13 as more details about the shooting are confirmed.