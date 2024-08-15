Colorado natives in Navy’s Blue Angels speak ahead of Pikes Peak Air Show

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two Colorado natives touring with the Blue Angels will help the air squadron with its headlining performance this weekend in the Pikes Peak Air Show.

“I’m actually shocked that we haven’t been here," said Englewood, Colorado native and Blue Angels Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught.

Vaught is both the Blue Angels event coordinator and a weapons system operator. The ladder means he'll be flying in the backseat of the cockpit on Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s nice to bring the team and see how cool the state is, and the flying is awesome. We’re excited to be in Air Force country and represent the Navy and the Marine Corps," Vaught said.

Joining Vaught is Grand Junction native, Tristan Michael Lafferty.

Lafferty is in his first year with the Blue Angels as an Aviation Structural Mechanic First Class. That means he missed the Blue Angels' performance in Grand Junction last season. He said his family is driving up for the Colorado Springs performance this weekend, and he's excited for them to see what he's lucky enough to experience every day.

"The pilots are awesome. They're the best the Navy and Marine Corps has to offer," Lafferty said. "Just being around them every day and being able to watch airshows all the time. See what they get to do. I feel really lucky, and we're all really lucky to be able to see it every single day."

Both the Saturday and Sunday shows are sold out. Colorado Springs Sports Corporation (Sports Corp), one of the entities organizing the event, said all 30,000+ tickets were sold 11 days before the weekend show.

South Powers Blvd. between Fontaine Blvd. and Milton E. Proby Parkway will be closed Friday through Sunday between 1:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. for the Blue Angels' 2 p.m. run-through and performance.

Sports Corp said attendees must get to the airshow before 1 p.m., or they will be turned away. It said the only way to watch the air show is with a ticket.