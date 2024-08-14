Running with Fort Carson soldiers in “best squad competition”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO 13's Bradley Davis runs with a Fort Carson squadron at Garden of the Gods Wednesday morning as they compete in the Army's "Best Squadron Competition."

The competition pits nine exemplary squadrons within the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) against each other to determine the best of the best in 2024. FORSCOM is the largest command in the Army touting about 740,000 soldiers. This year, Fort Carson hosted the competition.

"When the metal hits the road, and you get kind of punched in the face, like Mike Tyson liked to say, who comes together. Who lifts each other up and ultimately wins," said FORSCOM Command Sergeant Major and head competition advisor TJ Holland.

The approximately 2.5 mile run set with the beautiful backdrop of Garden of the Gods was the first challenge in what will be a grueling few days for the competitors.

“This is the warmup for the next 48 hours. Let’s put it like that," said Sergeant Jonathan Flores, representing team eight and Fort Carson's Space and Missile Defense Command.

Team eight and the other squadrons from across the country moved right into the kettle bell and body-carrying races after finishing up their run. They'll continue to compete in physical and mental challenges for over 48 hours, almost straight through, until the competition ends around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. The judges will announce the winner Friday night.