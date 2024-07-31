Skip to Content
Thieves slam stolen car through two Colorado Springs gun stores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to Colorado Springs Police, several suspects used a stolen car to gain access to a pair of gun stores in Colorado Springs around 4 a.m. the morning of July 31, 2024.

CSPD says the suspected thieves accessed the two businesses, located in the blocks of 3500 North Carefree Circle and 3900 Palmer Park Boulevard respectively, by driving a stolen car into the business entrance.

Police say the suspects were able to steal multiple handguns. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation.

We have a crew on-scene speaking to business owners.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Alexander Brunet

