El Paso County deputies stop drug smuggling attempt at County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) Deputies stopped an attempted drug smuggling at the El Paso County Jail.

According to EPSO, on July 2, 2024, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested 49-year-old Edward Davidson on an outstanding warrant and transported him to the El Paso County Jail. When Davidson arrived at the Jail, Deputies, offered Davidson an opportunity to surrender any contraband, including drugs, under Sheriff Roybal's Contraband Reduction Drug Amnesty Program.

EPSO says that during the jail booking process, Davidson became evasive, and deputies suspected he was attempting to conceal something. Deputy Salaman, tasked with processing Davidson, noticed a foreign object in Davidson’s possession as they continued the standard screening process. Davidson continued attempts to conceal the object from deputies but eventually forfeited it.

According to EPSO, the foreign object contained 242 fentanyl pills, 21 oxycodone pills, and 0.48 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

"As the Sheriff, I prioritize the safety of the citizens whom I serve and am committed to ensuring dangerous drugs do not make it into my jail. The actions of Deputy Salaman were vital in safeguarding the incarcerated citizens who are under my watch, and I commend him for his actions," said Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

As per El Paso County Sheriff’s Office policy, the arresting officer took over the investigation and was charged with the introduction of contraband.

Davidson remains in custody with no bond on unrelated charges.