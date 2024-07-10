Victims identified in fatal crash at intersection of Powers and Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Coroner's office has identified the two victims involved in a fatal crash at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Fountain Boulevard the morning of June 16, 2024. The victims have been identified as 51-year-old Emily Hoffman and 72-year-old Olga Guavala.

Colorado Springs Police say officers responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard just before noon on June 16.

According to CSPD, the investigation revealed the first car was traveling southbound on Powers Boulevard when the driver ran a red light and struck a second car. The impact caused the second car to strike a third car, which rolled onto its passenger side. The driver of the second car, Guavala, and the passenger in the third car, Hoffman, were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the first car was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Colorado Springs Police say the driver of the first car has been identified as 40-year-old Shawn Johnston. Johnston was arrested for two counts of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, and other traffic charges.

CSPD says these are the 28th and 29th traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs this year. At the same time last year, there were 22 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs. In the past 365 days, there have been 57 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.