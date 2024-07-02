Colorado Springs City Council strips Donelson of some duties over campaign finance questions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs City Council voted Tuesday to censure a fellow council member.

Dave Donelson was also stripped of his committee assignments a week after he questioned whether certain other council members would be influenced by campaign finance contributions from an apartment developer.

The 6-2 vote came during the special council meeting, where more than a dozen citizens packed the room with signs supporting Donelson.

Donelson, who represents residents in District 1 on the city's northwest side, asked three councilmembers who accepted campaign finance donations from Weidner Property Management Group whether they could vote fairly on an apartment complex brought forth by Weidner.

City Council President Randy Helms quickly fired back, asking Donelson to stop his line of questioning before calling a meeting for the censure vote.

Friday, Helms told KRDO13 that he fully supported the meeting and was planning on voting towards the censure.

On Tuesday, however, Helms appeared to have a change of heart and asked the rest of the council to vote against the censure and the stripping of Donelson's board and committee positions.

However, Helms and many other board members also echoed the need for campaign finance reform.

Donelson said he would meet with the city's legal team to begin working on a new city ordinance mandating more transparency.