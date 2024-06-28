Donelson holds press conference in response to City Council’s reprimanding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - City Councilmember Dave Donelson held a press conference on the steps of City Hall Friday afternoon to respond publicly to the city's special meeting to "reprimand" and potentially vote him out of other positions, held next Tuesday.

Dozens of people lined the steps of City Hall Friday in support of Donelson, stopping him to clap in agreement and holding signs that said "We stand with Dave" and "Follow the Money."

Earlier this week, Donelson asked the City Council to recuse themselves of a vote concerning a new apartment complex after asking which city councilmembers had received campaign funding from major developers in the area.

"If there are questions [that] the constituents would ask if they had the information I have, I'm going to ask that question," Donelson said in the press conference.

During a one-on-one interview, Donelson admitted to being funded by major developers when he ran for a state office position two years ago.

Colorado Springs City Council President Randy Helms maintained that Donelson had violated the rules of Decorum in Tuesday's meeting. They said City Council would meet in a special session to address the misconduct.

"Rule seven, dash eight of the rules and procedures states that council members should develop an atmosphere of civility and should act with decency toward one another, should not impugn or demean another council member and should not make personal comments about the actions of other council members that may be perceived as derogatory or defamatory," Helms said.

Helms said that the City Council would meet to issue a Censure, which essentially informs Donelson of his misconduct, and the council will vote on whether to take him off the other various board duties he holds.