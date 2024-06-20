Colorado Springs City Council to discuss ballot measure for city building height limit downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Councilman Dave Donelson wants to give residents the opportunity to answer to this question on the November ballot: Should developers have no limit on how high they can build in downtown, or instead have a cap of 250 feet.

The topic has been at the center of discussion as the City of Colorado Springs has exploded in the last decade, ushering in waves of new development for residential, commercial and industrial spaces. But with that, has come the conversation of the city's downtown area growing upward, and not outward.

"When people come here, no one is leaving saying, 'Man, I wish they had taller buildings.' No. They say they like it the way it is." contends Councilman Donelson.

Donelson explains that there have been over 5,400 citizens that have signed a petition to bring a building limit to the downtown area. They cite the preservation of the view of Pikes Peak and the surrounding nature, as well as the desire to keep the Springs as a smaller to medium sized city.

"They don't want Colorado Springs to become like Denver," said Donelson on what he hears from residents.

It's why he's arguing his case to city council on Monday, June 24, to send his proposed resolution of limiting building heights, to a vote at a later date, which would create a question for the November ballot.

Donelson says he's doing so because when the building height limit was revoked from the city's building code in 2009, residents had no idea it happened, nor had a say in the decision.

Some life-long residents in the Springs, like Jennie Horner are on board with the idea.

"We are seeing growth, and it kind of makes us a unique town, and... I think we protect that at this point." Horner said while out enjoying a dinner with a friend in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Donelson adds that cities like Boulder have had a building limit in place for years, protecting the mountainous views and smaller-town feel of the popular commuting area for Denver workers. He believes it's part of the reason why younger people are moving there instead of Colorado Springs.

However, the city's Chamber of Commerce says that's actually not the case.

"They're now finding themselves in a housing deficit where their workforce can't even find housing within commuting distance," explains David Dazlich, the Vice President of Government Affairs with the Chamber. "[It's worth to] point out that that's a town that has historically some of the highest home prices in Colorado per square foot." he added shortly later.

Putting other cities aside, Dazlich believes that its not city council's job to change building codes, through the election. Instead, insisting that:

"It's to determine whether or not these projects fit this form based code that's been put forward and agreed to by previous city councils."

Dazlich adds that building codes are typically revisited by city council and other entities over the years. He could not immediately provide the frequency at which they are evaluated, but he did contend that the process for doing so is very accessible to the public, and that through those processes citizens can have their voices easily heard.

It's why Dazlich says that in 2009 when the height restriction was lifted, residents would have had opportunities to give input then, and why he believes a ballot measure is not necessary, or appropriate this time around.

He also adds that unrestricted building downtown, such as 36-story high-rise apartment building, would help the city cut into it's staggering housing deficit, and usher in more density, and efficient structures for utilities, like water.

"Whether it's economic development or just city planning in general, you're either planning for growth or you're dying," said Dazlich. "Our city is going to grow. We're the second biggest city in the state and we will eclipse Denver probably before 2050 in terms of total population, to become the state's largest city." he explained.

Meanwhile Donelson isn't budging, saying he is simply advocating for his constituents.

"As elected representatives, what are we really doing if we aren't representing those citizens?" he said.

Donelson says he needs the continued support of residents over the weekend, to help convince his colleagues to put the resolution to a vote. He says that calling, leaving emails and showing up in person to Monday's work session (at 1:00 p.m.) will contribute to the cause.

He says if the council decides to move it to a vote, that would happen by early August. If it was passed in that vote, it would then officially send the question to the ballot.