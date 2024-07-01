Pueblo officials team up to recover 164 stolen vehicles, make 120 arrests

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Multiple Pueblo agencies, including the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, teamed up to recover over 160 stolen vehicles over the last 12 months.

Officials say they conducted 42 operations during this period, in which they recovered 164 stolen vehicles and made 120 arrests in connection to the vehicles. The recovery value of the cars was just over $2.2 million, Pueblo officials say.

Of the 120 arrests, 86 had warrants out for their arrest.

Officers also seized 17 guns and recovered drugs during several operations, with one incident involving the recovery of over 600 fentanyl pills.

The successful operations and arrests are credited to a collaboration between the Pueblo Police Department, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol, the Freemont County Sheriff’s Office, the Canon City Police Department and the Fountain Police Department.

As of June 19, Pueblo motor vehicle thefts were down 21% compared to last year, the Pueblo Police Department says.