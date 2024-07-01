Mayor of Pueblo, Police Chief address shooting where 6 officers were placed on leave

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Mayor of Pueblo, Heather Graham, and the Chief of the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) will address a shooting that occurred in a Popeyes parking lot near Highway 50.

PPD said when the shooting happened on June 19, they ordered the suspect to drop a weapon but the suspect shot at officers so the officers fired back.

Since the incident, at least 6 people have been placed on administrative leave.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. and can be watched above.