Mayor of Pueblo, Police Chief address shooting where 6 officers were placed on leave

The scene from June 19, 2024
Published 8:44 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Mayor of Pueblo, Heather Graham, and the Chief of the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) will address a shooting that occurred in a Popeyes parking lot near Highway 50.

PPD said when the shooting happened on June 19, they ordered the suspect to drop a weapon but the suspect shot at officers so the officers fired back.

Since the incident, at least 6 people have been placed on administrative leave.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. and can be watched above.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13

