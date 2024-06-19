Officers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO13)-- A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Pueblo.

It happened in a Popeyes parking lot near Highway 50.

According to the officials, officers got a call around 7 p.m. for someone with a weapon.

Officers were dispatched and located a suspect at a Popeyes parking lot.

They ordered them to drop their weapon, but the suspect fired at officers, and they fired back.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene and no officers were injured.

Officials say the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave per policy while the shooting is investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Pueblo Police.