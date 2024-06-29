One woman dead, one injured after shooting at Pueblo bar

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Pueblo Police Department, one woman has died and another was seriously injured following a shooting at Veteran's Tavern in Pueblo just after 9:30 p.m. on June 28, 2024.

At approximately 9:32 p.m., PPD says officers received a call about a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found two women suffering from serious injuries. Both victims were transported to a local hospital where one of them was later pronounced dead.

Pueblo Police have not made an arrest or provided a description of the suspect in this shooting.

The investigation is currently ongoing. This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.