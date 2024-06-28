El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating crime spree allegedly committed by juveniles

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is investigating a crime spree involving juveniles.

EPSO says that on June 26, 2024, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a call regarding a business alarm from the Springs Armory on Waynoka Road in unincorporated El Paso County.

When patrol deputies arrived, they found an unoccupied vehicle in front of the building.

According to EPSO, a review of surveillance video showed the vehicle driving into the building, followed by two individuals entering the premises. An additional vehicle was waiting outside. The two individuals ran out of the business and entered the second vehicle, leaving the area before El Paso County Sheriff's deputies could arrive.

Later, at about 8:00 a.m., a second call was received from the Security/Widefield area regarding a motor vehicle theft. The suspects matched the description from the earlier burglary, and the stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in the area.

Multiple callers reported seeing the suspects in the neighborhood. Patrol deputies converged on the area, ultimately locating the individuals.

All three suspects fled when they saw deputies. One 12-year-old male was immediately caught. Through tireless tracking and coordination, deputies were able to apprehend one additional suspect and bring him into custody. The third suspect evaded arrest.

Deputies recovered the vehicle involved in the earlier burglary at Springs Armory and evidence from multiple reported crimes in unincorporated El Paso County and the city of Colorado Springs.

Victor Parada Jr., who had recently celebrated his 18th birthday, was charged with Second Degree Burglary and held on a $50,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail.

Victor Parada Jr- EPSO

EPSO says that the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected in connection with the crime spree.