Court documents say man was beaten, cut, and lit on fire, Colorado Springs police arrest four

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested four people for attempted murder after a man was allegedly beaten, had his wrists cut, and was lit on fire following a dispute over "$10 and a Fire Tablet."

According to the arrest affidavit, back in January, CSPD responded to a call just before midnight at a bridge near West Van Buren and Beacon Street, a bridge known as Popcycle Bridge.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the middle of the ice under the bridge. Documents say he was naked from the waist up and only wearing a pair of sweatpants, which were burned.

The victim was eventually able to tell officers that 36-year-old Shemor Mitchell, along with Jonathan Foix, Alyssa Briggs, and Elijah Cunningham, allegedly pushed his face into a fire before cutting his wrists with a box cutter.

Court documents show that the victim was beaten with a pipe in the face before the group drove him to Popcycle Bridge. There, the victim was told to sit in the fire after having his wrists cut and blood dripped into the fire.

CSPD says that the victim explained that Shemor Mitchell had a good side and a demonic side known as Mars. The victim said that Mars was saying some "demonic stuff" and that he believed they were holding his arms over the fire as some type of "sacrifice."

After the victim was beaten, cut, and told to sit in the fire, court documents show that Mitchell and Foix brought the victim to the top of the bridge and told him to jump. After the victim refused, Mitchell punched him and he collapsed. Mitchell then poured gas on him and lit him on fire.

The victim told officers that he did not remember falling and only remembers waking up in the hospital.

CSPD says that the victim lay on jagged rocks, in freezing temperatures, wounded and partially naked for at least 7 hours before a citizen found him and he was rescued.

The four were booked into the El Paso County Jail and face the following charges.

Elijah Cunningham

First Degree Murder, After Deliberation, Attempted

Four Counts of Violent Crime - Cause Death / SBI

2nd Degree Assault, Cause SBI During Felony

2nd Degree Kidnapping, Seize / Carry Victim

1st Degree Assault, SBI W/ Deadly Weapon

Three Counts of Violent Crime - Used Weapon

Two Counts of 2nd Degree Assault, Cause Injury w/ Deadly Weapon

Alyssa Briggs

First Degree Murder, After Deliberation, Attempted

Four Counts of Violent Crime - Cause Death / SBI

2nd Degree Assault, Cause SBI During Felony

2nd Degree Kidnapping, Seize / Carry Victim

1st Degree Assault, SBI W/ Deadly Weapon

Two Counts of Violent Crime - Used Weapon

2nd Degree Assault - Cause Injury w/ Deadly Weapon

Johnathan Foix

First Degree Murder, After Deliberation, Attempted

Four Counts of Violent Crime - Cause Death / SBI

2nd Degree Assault, Cause SBI During Felony

2nd Degree Kidnapping, Seize / Carry Victim

1st Degree Assault - SBI w/ Deadly Weapon

Three Counts of Violent Crime - Used Weapon

2nd Degree Assault, Cause Injury w/ Deadly Weapon

Shemor Mitchell