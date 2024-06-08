Colorado Springs Police arrest felon in possession of “over one ounce” of various narcotics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say they discovered and confiscated "over one ounce" of various narcotics, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, after responding to a reported trespassing at a storage facility just after 11 p.m. on June 7, 2024.

Alongside the methamphetamine and fentanyl, officers say they also found drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm.

According to Colorado Springs Police, Brown has "a history of multiple felony convictions" across several states, including Colorado.

Brown now faces felony charges including possession of a weapon by a previous offender, unlawful distribution, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.