PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is announcing the sentence for 32-year-old Cody Martinez-Greenway. Martinez-Greenway pleaded guilty to robbery and aggravated menacing related to a "home invasion incident" in October of 2023.

Martinez-Greenway was sentenced to 15 years in the Pueblo County Department of Corrections, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Department announced via Facebook.