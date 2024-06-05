Colorado Springs man arrested after domestic violence incident at King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man in the woods behind a King Soopers following reports of a domestic violence assault.

Police responded to the King Soopers on 2900 S. Academy Blvd. after receiving a call of a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived at the scene, police say a woman claimed she was beaten by her ex-boyfriend. Police also noted she had obvious injuries.

According to CSPD, officers quickly located the subject, who had previous warrants and was currently on parole. The individual was discovered in a wooded area and arrested after a brief scuffle. He was found with a semi-automatic handgun, body armor and narcotics in his possession.

The suspect, identified by police as Jacoby Tubbs, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon by previous offender, domestic violence assault and narcotics-related offenses.

Tubbs was booked into the CJC on the listed charges and outstanding warrants.