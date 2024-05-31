Colorado Springs Police Department investigating shooting in central Colorado Springs

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), one female victim was shot near Filmore and Illinois Ave. and transferred to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries just before 8:30 A.M Friday morning. CSPD is currently working to identify a suspect.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A shooting investigation is underway Friday morning in the central area of Colorado Springs.

