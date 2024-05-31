Colorado Springs police arrest first-degree murder suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has located and arrested a first-degree murder suspect.

CSPD says that on February 2, 2024, at approximately 5:19 PM, Colorado Springs Police Department Officers responded to the 1200 block of North Circle Drive to a reported stabbing. Officers learned that two males were in a verbal altercation at a local business.

CSPD says that they separated, and the suspect returned to the scene and engaged in a fight. During the fight, the suspect used a knife and stabbed the victim at least one time, causing serious bodily injury. The suspect fled the scene on foot, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

According to CSPD, the suspect was identified as 42-year-old Branden Lee Bishop and he was later arrested on charges of First-Degree Assault and later bonded out of jail.

CSPD says that on April 26, 2024, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Lawny Norvell from Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, on May 30, 2024, Colorado Springs Police Department Detectives located Branden Bishop in the 200 block of North 14th Street. Bishop was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree murder.