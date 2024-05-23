Carry the Load Relay makes its way through Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- As we get closer to Memorial Day, many are finding different ways to remember our fallen heroes. Carry the Load Relay is one such effort. It's a nationwide relay that crosses 48 states and Thursday, it made its way through Colorado Springs.

50 people arrived at the Air Force Academy Cemetery Thursday to continue the Carry the Load Relay as its makes its way to Dallas, Texas.

Kristoff Cohran is an organizer with Carry the Load, and though he's never served in the military, he wanted to find a way to thank our nation's heroes.

"I love the mission of Carry the Load and I think that Memorial Day is something very important, to keep the stories, the legacy, and the spirit of those who have paid that ultimate sacrifice," said Cohran.

The group will make multiple stops, including Falcon Stadium and the Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

Carry the Load was created in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy Seals. Since then, the non-profit has raised $42 million.