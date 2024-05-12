A fire burns down almost an entire shopping center housing 1,400 outlets in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A fire broke out in a vast shopping center housing 1,400 shops and service outlets in the Bialoleka district in Poland’s capital. The fire brigade said Sunday more than 80% of The Marywilska 44 shopping complex was on fire, and 50 teams, including chemical and environmental rescue specialists, were carrying out rescue operations. A police spokesperson told the news agency PAP there were no injuries reported. Authorities also sent a text message warning Warsaw residents about the fire and telling them to stay home with the windows closed. Footage aired by private broadcaster TVN24 showed thick black smoke rising over the area.

