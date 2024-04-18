Bingo hall patrons shaken as police investigate death in southeast Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Patrons of the Bingo World on S. Academy Blvd are shaken after the shocking death of a woman in the parking lot on Wednesday.

Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) homicide detectives are now investigating after finding the woman with "suspicious injuries."

According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of South Academy Boulevard at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that "a woman was thrown from a moving vehicle."

When officers arrived on scene, medical personnel tried to save the woman but police say she died from her injuries.

KRDO13 spoke with people who were playing at Bingo World when police rushed to the area. They say they were in the middle of a bingo game when they saw the lights of a firetruck and police cars.

Thursday, the owner of Bingo World spoke with KRDO13 over the phone and said the victim was one of his employees.

The owner said he came to the building when he heard what happened and began to work with the police. He tells KRDO13 that security cameras on the building captured the altercation and he turned the footage over to police.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office says they are working to positively identify the woman through forensic evidence.

Colorado Springs Police say they identified the suspect as 33-year-old Nathaniel Buchmann, who was wanted on a warrant for Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft. Buchmann was arrested for Second Degree Murder in addition to other charges including Vehicular Eluding since he attempted to flee from officers at the scene.