CSPD: Homicide investigation underway after woman found with suspicious injuries

today at 10:02 PM
Published 10:15 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD)+ is conducting a homicide investigation after a woman died Wednesday afternoon on S. Academy Blvd.

According to CSPD, the incident happened in the parking lot of a bingo parlor located in the 200 block of S. Academy, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

CSPD said a caller reported that a woman had been thrown from a moving vehicle. Responding medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Investigators discovered what CSPD described as "suspicious injuries" on the woman.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

  

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

