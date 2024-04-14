Police say shooting suspects “fired over 40 rounds” in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a reported shooting near the 700 block of Sequoia Drive just after 9:30 p.m. on April 13.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers were able to determine through their investigation, "...three unidentified males walked up behind the victim's vehicle and fired over 40 rounds striking multiple vehicles and one residence in the area."

Police say no one was injured as a result of the shooting and that the initial investigation indicates this does not appear to be a random act of violence. No arrests have been made in relation to this shooting.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.