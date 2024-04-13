Skip to Content
News

Police arrest man wanted for burglary near Colorado Springs hotel

KRDO
By
New
Published 6:33 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief foot chase, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) arrested a man wanted on a domestic violence burglary charge on Saturday morning.

Just before noon, CSPD officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 3400 block of Sinton Rd to reports of vandalism. By the time they arrived, the suspect was gone. However, a short time later, an officer saw the suspect walking near the hotel.

After trying to make contact, the suspect fled the area and a half-mile foot pursuit ensued. CSPD says the suspect ran across Monument Creek and was taken into custody near the 300 block of Karen Ln. by a sergeant without incident and without any use of force.

The suspect, Grover Tarver, was arrested on his felony warrant and is also facing additional charges from vandalism. Tarver was also linked to an earlier assault at Fillmore St./Cascade Ave. where he allegedly assaulted a stranger.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content