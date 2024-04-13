Police arrest man wanted for burglary near Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief foot chase, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) arrested a man wanted on a domestic violence burglary charge on Saturday morning.

Just before noon, CSPD officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 3400 block of Sinton Rd to reports of vandalism. By the time they arrived, the suspect was gone. However, a short time later, an officer saw the suspect walking near the hotel.

After trying to make contact, the suspect fled the area and a half-mile foot pursuit ensued. CSPD says the suspect ran across Monument Creek and was taken into custody near the 300 block of Karen Ln. by a sergeant without incident and without any use of force.

The suspect, Grover Tarver, was arrested on his felony warrant and is also facing additional charges from vandalism. Tarver was also linked to an earlier assault at Fillmore St./Cascade Ave. where he allegedly assaulted a stranger.