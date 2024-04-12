Skip to Content
News

Arrest made by Colorado Springs police in burglary investigation

KRDO
By
New
today at 10:02 AM
Published 10:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man in a burglary investigation where they say the suspect exposed himself to a minor after breaking into a home.

CSPD says that on April 5, officers responded to a home on a burglary call for service near Wimbleton Court and Lexington Drive. This is in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs. The initial investigation determined at approximately 8:20 p.m., an unknown male entered the residence through an unlocked basement door while the family was home, exposed himself to a minor in the home, and fled in an unknown direction.

On April 11, CSPD arrested 31-year-old Cole Cordova on charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child, and Indecent Exposure.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information related to it is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content