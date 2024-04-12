Arrest made by Colorado Springs police in burglary investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man in a burglary investigation where they say the suspect exposed himself to a minor after breaking into a home.

CSPD says that on April 5, officers responded to a home on a burglary call for service near Wimbleton Court and Lexington Drive. This is in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs. The initial investigation determined at approximately 8:20 p.m., an unknown male entered the residence through an unlocked basement door while the family was home, exposed himself to a minor in the home, and fled in an unknown direction.

On April 11, CSPD arrested 31-year-old Cole Cordova on charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child, and Indecent Exposure.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information related to it is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.