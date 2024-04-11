Colorado teen chosen as National Guard Military Child of the Year

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) - A young man from Colorado Springs is in Washington D.C. Thursday night to attend a very special gala.

He's there to accept a big honor that he earned through a ton of hard work and perseverance.

The gala is to recognize this year's Military Children of the Year, awarded by the non-profit Operation Homefront.

The organization gives the honor to seven kids each year, one for each branch of the military.

19-year-old Caleb Hatch is representing the National Guard and spoke with KRDO 13 from D.C. after hanging out with the other winners.

"Oh my goodness they are amazing, the most inspiring people I've gotten to meet. We all have that one thing in common where we come from military families, but obviously, that can mean a lot of things. We all have super unique experiences and I really just admire them," Hatch said.

Despite only being 19, Hatch is already in his third year at CU Boulder, where he is studying engineering physics. He's accomplished at a young age all while dealing with diabetes, Celiac Disease, and frequent military moves.