Colorado Springs police K9 helps apprehend armed suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested an armed, wanted suspect with the help of the K9.

CSPD says that on April 9, CSPD detectives located a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart belonging to a wanted suspect identified as Eric Dixon. Dixon had an active warrant for his arrest for domestic violence and felony menacing. He was also reported to be armed with a handgun.

According to CSPD, detectives saw Dixon shopping inside with the victim and formulated a plan to arrest Dixion as he exited the store. They called in additional resources from the K9 and TAC teams.

CSPD says that Dixon and the victim exited the store and units moved in to contact Dixon. He then attempted to flee on foot and was contacted by CSPD K9 Milo.

According to CSPD, after Dixon was placed in handcuffs, detectives found a handgun and extra magazine in a holster along his waist. Dixon was medically cleared at a local hospital and booked into the El Paso County Jail.