The Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind is celebrating its 150th anniversary today!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind is celebrating a big anniversary today, April 8! They’re marking 150 years of history as a leading educator for students since it first opened back in 1874.

The school was founded by Jonathan R. Kennedy when Colorado was still a territory. In the beginning, it was known as the Colorado Institute for the Education of Mutes and it was a rented house in downtown Colorado Springs with just seven students. In 1895, the school was renamed the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, and now serves more than 700 students on campus and statewide.

Today’s anniversary celebration is being held from 12:30 to 3 this afternoon at the school’s gymnasium. There will be presentations from state and county leaders, followed by a Q&A session, a time capsule activity, and a mural unveiling! For more information about the event, click here.