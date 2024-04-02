UCHealth and Rockies will raise money for El Paso Co. veterans this season with ‘Hit the Mitt’ challenge

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - UCHealth has found a fun way to make a big difference for Colorado veterans and their families, and it adds a bit of extra excitement to Rockies' home games.

This season, for every homerun hit into the tunnel in left field with the 'Hit the Mitt' canopy, UCHealth will donate $5,000 to 'Next Chapter,' a program that cares for El Paso County veterans by offering a wide range of health, job placement, and legal service.

"So, that is housing, food emergency assistance, help with employment, transition out of the military, crisis intervention. It'll also support justice-involved veterans in our court system," Damian McCabe, Director of Behavioral Health and Military Affairs at UCHealth said.

For seven years, UCHealth has partnered with the Colorado Rockies Foundation to offer the 'Hit the Mitt' program. Previous charities that have benefited include the American Cancer Society, Feeding Colorado, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.