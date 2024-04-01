Motorcyclist who drove from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes pleads guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The motorcyclist who drove from Garden of the Gods to Denver in 20 minutes is pleading guilty to speed exhibition, according to a spokesperson from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Colorado State Patrol in conjunction with the Dallas Police Department and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Rendon Tyrell Dietzmann after he drove from Garden of the Gods Road to the Denver metro area in 20 minutes and recorded the ride, then posted it to a YouTube channel.

According to the DA's office, the plea includes the following conditions.

The defendant shall pay a maximum fine of $300 (plus a surcharge on the fine and court costs) within 24 hours of the plea.

The defendant shall serve 14 days straight in jail. (Defendant has served 14 days in jail in connection with this case.)

12 points are assessed against the defendant’s driver’s license. (This means Dietzmann’s privilege to drive in Colorado will be revoked by the Dept. of Revenue.)

The defendant shall reimburse the People of the State of Colorado for the full cost of his extradition: $1,996.08 w/in 24 hours of plea.

The DA's office says that the agreement will go into place at Dietzmann’s next hearing, which is set for Apr. 23.