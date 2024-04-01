Motorcyclist who drove from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes pleads guilty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The motorcyclist who drove from Garden of the Gods to Denver in 20 minutes is pleading guilty to speed exhibition, according to a spokesperson from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Colorado State Patrol in conjunction with the Dallas Police Department and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Rendon Tyrell Dietzmann after he drove from Garden of the Gods Road to the Denver metro area in 20 minutes and recorded the ride, then posted it to a YouTube channel.
According to the DA's office, the plea includes the following conditions.
- The defendant shall pay a maximum fine of $300 (plus a surcharge on the fine and court costs) within 24 hours of the plea.
- The defendant shall serve 14 days straight in jail. (Defendant has served 14 days in jail in connection with this case.)
- 12 points are assessed against the defendant’s driver’s license. (This means Dietzmann’s privilege to drive in Colorado will be revoked by the Dept. of Revenue.)
- The defendant shall reimburse the People of the State of Colorado for the full cost of his extradition: $1,996.08 w/in 24 hours of plea.
The DA's office says that the agreement will go into place at Dietzmann’s next hearing, which is set for Apr. 23.