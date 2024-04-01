Fountain Police narrowing in on suspect in 2023 Easter homicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Nearly a year after a 31-year-old Fountain man was found dead near train tracks along Highway 85/87, Fountain Police (FPD) say they are narrowing in on a suspect.

Police started investigating his death as a homicide after Christian Cook turned up dead on April 9, 2023.

According to his autopsy report, Cook died from gunshot wounds. The report shows someone shot him once in the neck and once in the chest.

The sudden death has left his family wondering why and who is responsible for nearly a year.

Detective Michael Bixby, the lead Fountain Police detective on the case, says he understands many want answers, and he believes closure could be coming soon.

"Cases like this sometimes are slow and steady," said Bixby. "A lot of times you've got a homicide case and you've got a suspect day of, but then sometimes a case like this, it just takes a long tedious process and taking the right steps and thinking about things procedurally, and that's what we've been doing."

Bixby says they are working to gather evidence so this case can be properly prosecuted in court. He urges patience right now, so the police department can file charges that can stick once an arrest is made.

April 9, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., Christian Cook's family is holding a candlelight remembrance for him.

The ceremony will take place along Highway 85/87 where his body was found.